June 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2023 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.5 bln rupees for 2030 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2044 bonds

Source text: (bit.ly/1MHahs3) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)