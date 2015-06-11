June 11 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0198 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0445 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.08 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.072 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds

Source text: (bit.ly/1IIkR3e) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)