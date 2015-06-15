BRIEF-Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
June 15 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on june 19 - cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cbank * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds - cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds - cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of new 30-year gs- cbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cbank
Source text: (bit.ly/1LaeExH) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
