May 22 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 99.05 rupees, yield at 7.8341 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets 7.7200 pct yield on new 10 year gs; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.35 rupees, yield at 7.9937 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.96 rupees, yield at 7.9959 pct; fully sold

