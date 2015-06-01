June 1 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on June 5-cbank * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds - cbank * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds - cbank