BRIEF-Suzuki Motor to invest further 100 bln yen in Indian production - Nikkei
* Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on June 5-cbank * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds - cbank * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds - cbank
Source text: bit.ly/1KxV1MH (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.17 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.29 pct (Updates to close)