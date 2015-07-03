July 3 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 47 bids for 29.75 bln rupees out of 140 bids for 106.87 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 83.75 pct on 10 bids at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 100 bids for 59.92 bln rupees out of 205 bids for 165.5 bln rupees received at 2025 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 2.07 pct on 23 bids at 2025 bond auction * RBI accepts 11 bids for 29.76 bln rupees out of 134 bids for 93.34 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 1.63 pct on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 12 bids for 29.91 bln rupees out of 141 bids for 102.3 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 85.17 pct on 2 bids at 2045 bond auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1JBYJYY) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)