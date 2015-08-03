US STOCKS-Wall St on track for worst day in one month
* Indexes down: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.61 2 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Aug 3 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on august 7 -RBI * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds -RBI * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.88 pct 2030 bonds -RBI * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.95 pct 2032 bonds -RBI * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -RBI * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - RBI
Source Text: bit.ly/1OKwq93 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Indexes down: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.61 2 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Updates to open)