Aug 3 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on august 7 -RBI * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds -RBI * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.88 pct 2030 bonds -RBI * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.95 pct 2032 bonds -RBI * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -RBI * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - RBI

Source Text: bit.ly/1OKwq93 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )