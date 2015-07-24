US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
July 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 95.99 rupees, yield at 7.9861 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 98.81 rupees, yield at 8.0179 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 98.58 rupees, yield at 8.1037 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 100.97 rupees, yield at 8.0816 pct; fully sold
Source Text:bit.ly/1IqsvQk
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)