July 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 95.99 rupees, yield at 7.9861 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.88 pct 2030 bond at 98.81 rupees, yield at 8.0179 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 98.58 rupees, yield at 8.1037 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 100.97 rupees, yield at 8.0816 pct; fully sold