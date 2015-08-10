GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump on U.S. inventories slide boosts stocks
* Oil prices retain gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
Aug 10 The Reserve Bank of India:
India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds - cenbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - cenbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cenbank India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds - cenbank
Source text: bit.ly/1Tk9oHG (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Oil prices retain gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 29.2 pct