Aug 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds - cenbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - cenbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cenbank India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds - cenbank

Source text: bit.ly/1Tk9oHG (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)