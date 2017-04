May 9 The Reserve Bank of India: * Cut Off price for 7.80 percent 2020 bond at 94.93 rupees, yield at 8.9119 percent; fully sold. * Cut Off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 100.51 rupees, yield at 8.7490 percent; fully sold. * Cut Off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 93.90 rupees, yield at 9.0048 percent; fully sold. * Cut Off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 92.64 rupees, yield at 9.0198 percent; fully sold.