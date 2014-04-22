MUMBAI, April 22 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday eleven states raised 89.16 billion rupees ($1.47 billion), above the minimum target of 84.16 billion rupees via state development loans. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (in bln (in bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh* 15.00 20.00 10 9.40 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.96 0.96 10 9.39 3 Goa 1.00 1.00 10 9.38 4 Jammu & Kashmir 3.00 3.00 10 9.40 5 Kerala 10.00 10.00 10 9.37 6 Maharashtra 11.00 11.00 10 9.38 7 Mizoram 0.20 0.20 10 9.41 8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.38 9 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 10 9.37 10 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.40 11 West Bengal 18.00 18.00 10 9.40 Total 84.16 89.16 *Government of Andhra Pradesh has retained additional subscription of 5.00 billion rupees over the notified amount ($1 = 60.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)