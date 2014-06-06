US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
MUMBAI, June 6 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to issue a new 10-year bond later this month which will replace the existing 8.83 percent bonds maturing in 2023 as the benchmark, two officials involved with plans for the sale told Reuters.
The finance ministry has yet to make its final decision, but the two officials said they expected approval to be a formality given the government has traditionally gone along with recommendations issued by the central bank as the country's debt manager.
A plan for a new benchmark bond comes as the total outstanding amount for the existing 10-year bond maturing in 2023 is expected to reach 690 billion Indian rupees ($11.63 billion) after Friday's bond auction - an amount that typically leads to the issue of new debt.
"The issuance of a new 10-year bond largely depends on the outstanding maturity of a bond, and we need to spread out the maturity profile," the official said.
Both officials declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
Over the last two weeks, the RBI has announced issuance of a new 14-year bond and a new 6-year bond.
The RBI is scheduled to hold three more bond auctions this month, including one later on Friday, for a combined issuance of 460 billion rupees. ($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487