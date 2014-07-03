GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
July 3 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0038 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0049 rupee per 100 rupees for 2028 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0072 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0077 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds
For details, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Dollar falls in early Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)