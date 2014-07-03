July 3 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0038 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0049 rupee per 100 rupees for 2028 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0072 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0077 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds

For details, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)