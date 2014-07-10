BRIEF-Vedanta approves allotment of co's shares to shareholders of Cairn India
* Says approved allotment of shares of Vedanta Limited ('vedanta') to shareholders of Cairn India Limited ('cairn') Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0093 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0049 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0074 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0080 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds
For details, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago