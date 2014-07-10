July 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0093 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0049 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0074 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0080 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds

For details, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)