TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 78.14 bln rupees

Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 32 bids for 78.14 billion rupees ($1.15 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees