BRIEF-India cenbank says Exim Bank line of credit to Mauritius
* RBI - Exim Bank's government of India supported line of credit of $52.30 million to the government of the republic of Mauritius Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qbn8Rs)
July 31 (Reuters) -
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0050 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0079 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0095 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds
For details, click : (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
