Aug 13 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0042 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0064 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0074 rupee per 100 rupees for 2043 bonds

For details, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)