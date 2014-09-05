Sept 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 40 bids for 19.94 billion rupees out of 156 bids for 97.40 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 1.25 percent on 12 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 60 bids for 59.86 billion rupees out of 261 bids for 199.64 billion rupees received at 2028 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 76.28 percent on 19 bids at 2028 bond auction

* RBI accepts 11 bids for 19.94 billion rupees out of 107 bids for 61.38 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 75.98 percent on 2 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 46 bids for 19.98 billion rupees out of 109 bids for 67.88 billion rupees received at 2042 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 25.55 percent on 3 bids at 2042 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)