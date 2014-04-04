MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on March 28, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 14.88 billion rupees worth of outstanding loans with the central bank in the week to March 28, compared with 10.34 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Joyjeet Das)