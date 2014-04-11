MUMBAI, April 11 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on April 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 28.40 billion rupees worth of outstanding loans with the central bank in the week to April 4, compared with 14.88 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Joyjeet Das)