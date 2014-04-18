MUMBAI, April 18 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on April 11, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 16.38 billion rupees worth of outstanding loans with the central bank in the week to April 11, compared with 28.40 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)