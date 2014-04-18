BRIEF-Gujarat Narmada Valley appoints DV Parikh as interim CFO
MUMBAI, April 18 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on April 11, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.
State governments had 16.38 billion rupees worth of outstanding loans with the central bank in the week to April 11, compared with 28.40 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japanese stocks declined on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policy stance rattled investors while banks led the losses on sliding U.S. and global bond yields.
* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says gets order worth 13.60 billion rupees from Power Grid