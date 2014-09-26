MUMBAI, Sept 26 The Reserve Bank of India on Friday released the issuance calendar of government bonds for the second half of this fiscal year that ends in March 2015.

Earlier on Friday, India's Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the government would cut borrowing for the second half of this fiscal year and expected to remain on track to meet its target for the fiscal deficit.

The government will borrow 2.4 trillion rupees ($39.25 billion) in October-March, less than the 2.48 trillion rupees called for in the government budget announced in July, Mayaram told reporters.

(1 US dollar = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (Reporting By Gaurav Pai; Editing by Gareth Jones)