By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
central bank is facing an assault on its authority. Powerful
opponents in New Delhi want to set up a tribunal to second-guess
the Reserve Bank of India's decisions. They also want to hand
over supervision of bond trading to the stock market watchdog.
Undermining the monetary authority would be a mistake. Investors
would rather live with a bossy RBI than a weak one.
The campaign to clip the RBI's wings started gathering
momentum after the publication of a controversial 2013 report by
an advisory body set up by the finance ministry. The Financial
Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (FSLRC) recommended that
the central bank concentrate on setting monetary policy and
regulating banks. Everything else - including the task of
maintaining overall financial stability - would be taken away
from it. Most significantly, the RBI would be subjected to a
Financial Sector Appellate Tribunal which would, among other
things, hear appeals against the central bank's regulatory
decisions.
That's ominous. At present, the RBI can order a wayward
lender to stop issuing new credit. If judges gain the power to
reverse such decisions, India's financial sector would be even
more prone to political meddling than it already is. Oddly
enough, the campaign to enfeeble the RBI is proceeding with
little regard for the damage it might do to India's
international reputation. Governor Raghuram Rajan, who enjoys
widespread respect, has publicly expressed his unhappiness over
implementing the FSLRC report, including the notion of
subjecting the RBI to judicial review.
Superficially, the idea sounds harmless, even fair: victims
of regulatory overkill deserve a chance to seek redress. But in
practice, an appellate body would be problematic.
To see why, consider the country's stock market regulator,
whose decisions are already subject to judicial review. The
Securities and Exchange Board of India routinely loses important
cases at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, especially when the
watchdog tries to punish insider trading, or enforce
truth-telling by companies when they raise money via public
markets.
It's possible that Sebi is exceeding its statutory powers,
or that its lawyers are particularly bad at defending the
regulator's decisions. A more likely explanation is that proving
financial wrongdoing requires a level of sophistication that's
hard for a resource-constrained regulator in a developing
country to muster. Either way, a lot of bad behaviour is going
unpunished.
By contrast, the RBI exercises unquestioned authority over
lenders, payment systems and India's half-closed capital
account. Though its highhandedness is often infuriating, the
80-year-old institution has a reputation for integrity. In a
country where corruption is still a big problem, and political
interference plagues the state-dominated banking system, being
an idiosyncratic but relatively honest institution matters more
than the appearance of fairness and due process.
Shedding some of the central bank's load would be genuine
reform. For example, handing management of the government's bond
issuance programme to a separate body is uncontroversial. The
RBI sets interest rates; it shouldn't also be the government's
investment bank. Transferring supervision of government bond
trading to Sebi makes little sense, though. The RBI's
order-matching system gives India a more liquid market than in
most other Asian economies. Dismantling it would be folly.
Rajan's international stature may not be enough to protect
the RBI. One drawback is that he lent his name to some of the
proposals he is now fighting while he was an economist at the
University of Chicago. A committee he chaired in 2007 backed
both a financial sector tribunal as well as the plan to strip
the RBI of its power to regulate the bond market. Though the
ideas weren't Rajan's, he didn't denounce them either.
To be fair to Rajan, the financial crisis has upended the
thinking about the responsibilities of central banks. The Bank
of England, the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal
Reserve have become more powerful. Nevertheless, a few committed
Indian conservatives still want to free their compatriots from
what they see as a suffocating straitjacket imposed by the RBI.
They are on a dangerous mission. The central bank is the one
Indian institution that investors trust. Its disempowerment
could make them react badly. If they get the sense that Rajan
might walk away rather than play along, the consequences could
be worse. It's still not too late for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi to put the project to clip the RBI's wings in the deep
freeze. That's where it belongs.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India plans to strip the central bank of the authority to
regulate trading in government bonds, Reuters reported on March
18.
- This follows the recommendation of a 2013 commission,
which also called for the creation of a Financial Sector
Appellate Tribunal. Among other things, the tribunal "will hear
appeals against RBI for its regulatory functions," the
commission's report said.
- Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (FSLRC)
report: bit.ly/1a9oSPw
- Raghuram Rajan's speech outlining his objections to FSLRC
recommendations: bit.ly/1DaWFTE
- Reuters: India to strip RBI of power to regulate
government bonds
