(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own. Refiles to add graphic.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Aug 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's central
bank is in good hands. Raghuram Rajan earned rock-star status as
the governor of the Reserve Bank of India. His successor, Deputy
Governor Urjit Patel, is relatively unknown but is well-placed
to take over as a key architect of some of the critical reforms
that are already underway.
Patel has had a ringside seat to policymaking over the last
three years. The low-profile 53-year-old understands business as
well as he does politics after stints at Reliance Industries
, the International Monetary Fund, and acting as an
adviser to the government. Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he
hails from the relatively prosperous Western state of Gujarat.
Unlike Rajan, who took over mid-crisis, the incoming
governor will inherit an economy in decent shape, with GDP
growing at 7.9 percent, a stable currency and record
foreign-exchange reserves. But Patel, who takes the reins on
Sept. 4, faces three immediate challenges.
The first will be to control inflation as oil prices surge.
Annual consumer price increases have just topped 6 percent,
breaching the government's target. If Patel cannot slow down
these price rises, it will cast a pall on the formal
inflation-targeting role that he helped convince the government
to enshrine for the bank.
The second will be to ratchet up the fight against bad debt
at state-controlled banks, which account for two-thirds of total
loans. Rajan picked the low-hanging fruit by forcing lenders to
acknowledge the problem. The logical conclusion requires Patel
to convince New Delhi to stump up lots of new capital, ideally
as soon as possible, or agree to privatisations. Neither option
is politically palatable.
The third challenge will be to oversee a new monetary policy
committee. Currently, the governor alone sets interest rates but
a new six-member panel will take over before October. Patel must
make a success of it even though a committee he led had
advocated that RBI insiders should hold a majority of the
positions. The final result gives New Delhi the power to appoint
half of the panel.
If Patel can see through these landmark reforms, he can earn
something close to celebrity status like his predecessor.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- Urjit Patel has been appointed as the next governor of
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term, the
government said in a statement on Aug. 20.
- Patel joined the RBI in 2013 as one of four deputy
governors, and will take over from Raghuram Rajan from Sept. 4.
- Prior to joining the RBI, Patel has worked at an adviser
on energy and infrastructure for the Boston Consulting Group and
as a consultant to the Ministry of Finance. He has also had
stints at the International Monetary Fund and Reliance
Industries.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Quentin Webb and Katrina Hamlin)