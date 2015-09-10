MUMBAI, Sept 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $169 million in the spot foreign exchange market in July versus $565 million in June, data from its monthly bulletin showed on Thursday.

RBI's outstanding net forward dollar purchases rose to $4.60 billion at end-July versus $2.59 billion as of end-June, the bulletin showed. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)