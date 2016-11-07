Nov 7 Reserve Bank of India:

* India buys back 146.89 bln rupees of bonds vs 150 bln rupees notified - cenbank * India buys back 24.65 bln rupees of 8.07 pct 2017 bond at 100.25 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 52.10 bln rupees of 7.46 pct 2017 bond at 100.63 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 7.20 bln rupees of 7.49 pct 2017 bond at 100.36 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 42.77 bln rupees of 8.07 pct 2017-Jul bond at 100.93 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 20.17 bln rupees of 7.99 pct 2017 bond at 100.84 rupees cut-off price - cenbank

Source text: bit.ly/2eEBzGM (Bengaluru newsroom)