MUMBAI, July 14 Indian banks should consult each
other and jointly decide on the timing to raise fresh capital
from the market, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R. Gandhi
said on Tuesday.
"What we are telling banks (is) that simultaneously all of
them should not be coming together (to raise capital). There
will be a problem," Gandhi said on the sidelines of an industry
event.
He said lenders should space out fresh capital raising from
the market to avoid a liquidity crunch.
Ratings agency Fitch estimates Indian lenders need more than
$200 billion in fresh capital to prepare for the full
implementation of the new Basel requirements in the next four
years.
"What we are suggesting, that well in advance if banks are
able to shore up their capital it should be good for their
sound management," Gandhi added.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)