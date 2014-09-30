MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's central bank kept its
key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on
Tuesday, as widely expected, while warning of risks to its
target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January
2016.
"This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain
pressures if the risks materialise," the Reserve Bank of India
said in a statement following the policy review.
"Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by
the Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the
medium term objective (6 percent by January 2016), while being
contingent on incoming data."
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)