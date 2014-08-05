MUMBAI, Aug 5 India's central bank kept its key
policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but
warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon
rains spark a surge in food prices.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also lowered banks' minimum
bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR), by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free
up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)