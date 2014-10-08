(Adds more details, central banker's comments)
MUMBAI Oct 8 Worried that a surge in trading in
debt markets by companies could pose risks to financial market
stability, India's central bank has ordered its supervision team
to monitor their trades, sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
The move is the strongest expression of concern yet from the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about companies which are building
large trading positions in debt and currency markets.
Such trading can be a lucrative extra source of profits for
corporate treasurers in addition to revenue from firms' more
traditional businesses. But it exposes the companies to greater
price volatility and there is a regulatory grey area about who
supervises trades by companies in those markets.
"There is a surveillance team which is looking into the
deals between banks and corporates. It is easier to get data
from the banking side since the Reserve Bank controls them. The
team is on the job," said a policymaker directly aware of the
developments.
The official declined to specify what specific risks the
team was probing. All of the sources from both the central bank
and commercial banks declined to be identified because the
information has not been made public.
The RBI was not immediately available to comment.
Companies are legally allowed to invest in markets in India,
but it has seldom raised central bank concerns until recently,
when they have become much more active players.
In the most public statement by a central bank official on
the issue so far, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan warned on
Saturday about the potentially destabilising impact from
companies trading in currencies and bonds, adding huge positions
by these entities could pose risks to economic and financial
stability.
But Khan, the deputy governor in charge of foreign exchange
regulation and bond markets, did not explicitly detail the risks
and stopped short of warning about any specific action.
"The exchange rate being an important macroeconomic
variable, unregulated trading in it has potential adverse
consequences for macroeconomic and financial stability," Khan
said according to the speech.
"As huge position-taking by the corporates has the potential
of destabilising the market, particularly during periods of
uncertainty, Reserve Bank would expect adherence to the spirit
of its regulations by such non-bank entities."
Khan delivered the speech at a function with currency
traders on Saturday, and it was uploaded to the RBI's website on
Monday. But it has received scant attention given markets were
closed from Thursday to Tuesday for holidays.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam &
Kim Coghill)