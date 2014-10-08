(Updates with details, quotes)
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI Oct 8 Worried that a surge in trading in
debt markets by companies could pose risks to financial market
stability, India's central bank has ordered its supervision team
to monitor their trades, sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
The move is the strongest expression of concern yet from the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about companies that are building
large trading positions in debt and currency markets.
Such trading can be a lucrative additional source of profits
for corporate treasurers, besides revenue from more traditional
businesses. But it exposes the companies and broader markets to
price volatility and there is a regulatory grey area about who
supervises trades by companies in those markets.
"There is a surveillance team which is looking into the
deals between banks and corporates. It is easier to get data
from the banking side since the Reserve Bank controls them. The
team is on the job," said a policymaker directly aware of the
developments.
The official declined to say what specific risks the team
was probing. All the sources declined to be identified because
the information has not been made public.
The RBI was not immediately available to comment.
Companies are legally allowed to invest in markets in India,
but the practice has seldom stirred central bank concern until
recently, when they have become much more active players.
In the most public statement by a central bank official on
the issue so far, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan warned on
Saturday against the potentially destabilising impact of trading
by companies in currencies and bonds, adding that their huge
positions could pose risks to economic and financial stability.
But Khan, who is in charge of regulation for these markets,
did not explicitly detail the risks and stopped short of warning
about any specific action.
"The exchange rate being an important macroeconomic
variable, unregulated trading in it has potential adverse
consequences for macroeconomic and financial stability," Khan
said in a speech posted online by the RBI.
"As huge position-taking by the corporates has the potential
of destabilising the market, particularly during periods of
uncertainty, Reserve Bank would expect adherence to the spirit
of its regulations by such non-bank entities."
CENTRAL BANK CONCERNS
Companies formerly invested mainly in currency and bond
markets for purposes of hedging or cash management, but are
increasingly using cash surpluses to trade for profit during
periods of weaker earnings from core operations and limited
investment opportunities.
For example, Reliance Industries Ltd earned nearly
10 percent of its annual profit in the year ended in March 2014
from trading profits, or 24.93 billion Indian rupees (406.34
million US dollar).
That was three times as much as the trading gain of 7.5
billion rupees by ICICI Bank Group, India's largest private
banking group, in the same period.
Reliance did not reply to a query from Reuters.
Settlements data shows companies and pension funds now
account for nearly 10 percent of average daily volumes of 300
billion rupees (4.89 billion US dollar) in government bonds.
Some days they can even be the most active traders in markets.
That growing influence of companies is stirring discomfort
at the RBI, which keeps a close eye on all bonds and currency
transactions by banks and is known to call trading desks about
deals.
"If we know that a big corporate is selling in the market,
that itself sometimes leads to many other banks selling because
the ticket size of the corporate is very big," said a senior
banker who declined to be identified discussing interactions
with the RBI.
"But for a bank there are lot of checks and balances from
RBI on big ticket deals."
While the RBI regulates market players, including banks and
primary dealers, it is unclear if it has similar powers to
supervise deals by companies, although central bank officials
privately say they believe they have legal standing to oversee
any entity trading in debt, currencies, or money markets.
Analysts say RBI supervision would be positive.
"From the point of view of financial stability, getting RBI
to supervise the corporates who have a substantial portion of
their business in the financial markets would help in better
risk management and control assessment of the system," said
Ashish Vaidya, head of trading at DBS in Mumbai.
($1=61.4600 Indian rupee)
