April 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank raises 160 billion rupees at bond auction

* Cut-off price for 8.35 percent 2022 bond at 94.78 rupees, yield at 9.2778 percent; fully sold

* Cut-Off price for 8.28 percent 2027 bond at 91.50 rupees, yield at 9.4055 percent; fully sold

* Cut-Off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 98.92 rupees, yield at 9.3291 percent; fully sold

* Cut-Off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 98.09 rupees, yield at 9.4198 percent; devolvement of 8.64 billion For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)