MUMBAI, Aug 8 * RBI: Cut-off price for 8.60 percent 2028 bond at 98.07 rupees, yield at 8.8420 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.35 percent 2022 bond at 96.65 rupees, yield at 8.9541 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 102.31 rupees, yield at 8.9248 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 93.59 rupees, yield at 8.9228 percent; fully sold * For bond auction poll results, see: