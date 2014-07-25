* India cbank accepts 112 bids for 69.74 bln rupees out of 191 bids for 149.77 bln rupees received at new 10-year 2024 bond sale * India cbank makes partial allotment of 92.13 pct on 19 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 21 bids for 19.92 bln rupees out of 94 bids for 63.45 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale * India cbank makes partial allotment of 1.87 pct on 4 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI accepts 40 bids for 19.94 bln rupees out of 65 bids for 40.62 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale * India cbank makes partial allotment of 9.72 pct on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI accepts 48 bids for 29.97 bln rupees out of 91 bids for 79.80 bln rupees received at 2042 bond sale * India cbank makes partial allotment of 43.13 pct on 1 bid at 2042 bond auction (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)