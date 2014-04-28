US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as govt shutdown averted
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
MUMBAI, April 28 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on May 2 - RBI * India to sell 40 billion rupees of 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds - RBI * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bonds - RBI
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)