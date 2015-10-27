MUMBAI Oct 27 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said on Tuesday the central bank was considering new measures in debt markets, including working on a trading platform for repos and corporate bonds and looking at building bond indexes.

Khan's comments, at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), come as the central bank has unveiled new debt initiatives this year, including the introduction of a 40-year bond and raising debt investment limits for foreign investors. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)