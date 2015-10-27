MUMBAI Oct 27 Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said on Tuesday the central bank was
considering new measures in debt markets, including working on a
trading platform for repos and corporate bonds and looking at
building bond indexes.
Khan's comments, at an event organised by the Federation of
Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), come as the
central bank has unveiled new debt initiatives this year,
including the introduction of a 40-year bond and raising debt
investment limits for foreign investors.
