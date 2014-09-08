MUMBAI, Sept 8 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
extended the currency risk-hedging facility for foreign
portfolio investors to the coupon receipts of their investments
in debt securities due in the next 12 months.
However, such hedged contracts will not be eligible for
rebooking on cancellation, but can be rolled over on maturity,
provided the relative coupon amount is yet to be received, the
central bank said on Monday.
Earlier, foreign investors were allowed to hedge their
currency risk on the market value of entire investments in
equity and/or debt on a particular date subject to conditions.
For a full link to the notification, see: (tinyurl.com/pxtsqp5)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)