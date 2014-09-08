MUMBAI, Sept 8 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the currency risk-hedging facility for foreign portfolio investors to the coupon receipts of their investments in debt securities due in the next 12 months.

However, such hedged contracts will not be eligible for rebooking on cancellation, but can be rolled over on maturity, provided the relative coupon amount is yet to be received, the central bank said on Monday.

Earlier, foreign investors were allowed to hedge their currency risk on the market value of entire investments in equity and/or debt on a particular date subject to conditions.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)