By Swati Bhat
| MUMBAI, April 7
MUMBAI, April 7 India is considering allowing
companies to raise rupee debt offshore, the country's central
bank said on Tuesday, noting strong demand for such debt
following issues by Asian Development Bank and International
Finance Corp.
"These issues have been received with interest. The appetite
for rupee debt amongst international investors is a welcome
development," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement
following a policy review.
The RBI said it was in talks with the government to make it
easier for international financial institutions like ADB and
IFC, a World Bank financing arm, to raise more funds for Indian
infrastructure projects via offshore rupee-denominated bond
sales.
The central bank said it was also looking at permitting
companies that were already eligible to raise money abroad to
directly issue rupee bonds overseas.
Letting corporates to issue rupee debt offshore could help
contain India's foreign currency denominated external debt
obligations, while also reducing systemic risks stemming from
companies' large unhedged foreign exchange exposure, analysts
said.
They said offshore rupee debt was likely to attract good
demand, particularly due to the improved investor sentiment
towards India and the country's relatively higher yields.
"Demand of such rupee-denominated papers was tested by IFC
and ADB last year, which was well-received by investors. This
move will be timely given the economy's macro stability and
improved fundamentals," said Radhika Rao, economist with DBS in
Singapore.
The RBI has for months sought to encourage companies to do
more to hedge their foreign exchange exposure.
Foreign institutions have been looking to buy high-yielding
Indian debt in recent quarters, as they reached the limits of
their onshore investment allocation for government bonds.
In November, IFC sold 10 billion rupees ($160.46 million)
worth of offshore 10-year Indian currency bonds at nearly 2
percentage points below the benchmark 10-year
government bond.
And in August, ADB raised 3 billion rupees from an offshore
rupee-linked bond issue, to be settled in dollars.
Analysts, however, warned demand for such bonds - especially
those floated by corporates - would depend on hedging options.
"Demand for these bonds will be good only when you are
giving investors the confidence of insulation, especially
considering the high volatility we have seen in the rupee in the
past," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK
Capital in Mumbai.
"Unless investors have clarity with regards to the safety of
their investment, appetite would not be much in the longer-run."
($1 = 62.3200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)