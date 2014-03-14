MUMBAI, March 14 The Reserve Bank of India swapped 44 billion rupees ($719.66 million) worth of government bonds maturing in 2014-15, and 2015-16 for a longer-tenure security with an institutional investor on March 13, the central bank said on Friday.

The total debt switch stood at 310 billion rupees, including the earlier switch for 270 billion rupees in the last week of January, the RBI said.

The Union Budget for 2013/14 had provided for 500 billion rupees of buyback or debt switch.

($1 = 61.1400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)