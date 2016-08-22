(Repeating story to additional subscribers without changes to
* Modi and Jaitley made the final decision-aide
* Top Modi aide managed selection committee
* Economist of stature, team player sought - panel member
* Modi did not interview candidates, but knows and likes
Patel
* Government backs RBI's inflation-targeting overhaul
By Rupam Jain and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Aug 22 Raghuram Rajan's abrupt
announcement of his departure as governor of the Reserve Bank of
India came as a nasty surprise to many, especially his fans in
the investment community, but the way Urjit Patel was chosen as
his successor has been anything but.
Aides to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have sought to show
that the search and selection process has been deliberate and
controlled, that the nation's leader and the Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley were closely involved, and that the government is
fully behind the RBI's battle to control inflation.
Critically for the stability of financial markets, Patel
lent his name to the panel that drew up the blueprint for
formally adopting a consumer inflation target of 4 percent, as
well as creating a new Monetary Policy Committee to steer
interest rates and help India hit that goal.
At the same time, the officials have stressed that no single
individual should again dominate the central bank in the way
that Rajan did over his three-year term. Where Rajan is known
for pithy one-liners at news conferences and speeches larded
with social criticism, Patel is seen as more of a backroom
technocrat who avoids the limelight.
Rajan's shock announcement on the afternoon of June 18, a
Saturday, caught the government off-guard - Jaitley was watching
a movie at home with his family and took more than two hours to
issue a public statement.
The recovery of composure was quick, though. A shortlist of
potential successors was floated before the evening was out.
Patel, the 52-year-old deputy governor who takes over from Rajan
on Sept. 4, was on it, along with a clutch of other contenders
that included veterans of the RBI.
On Saturday evening, exactly nine weeks later, the choice
was made public. And it was done without Modi holding meetings
about the job with any of the candidates, according to sources
with direct knowledge of the process.
While Modi may have been involved in the final decision on
Patel, he wanted to "keep his distance" in the weeks before as
the appointment committee ran the process, one aide told
Reuters.
"Lobbying does not get you such a job - but Modi ji's
confidence in Patel was a big factor," the official told
Reuters, using the honorific Indian suffix.
Patel has wide international policy experience. He worked at
the IMF as an economist from 1990 to 1995, and for Boston
Consulting Group and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries
(RELI.NS).
Sources said Patel had been vetted and his candidacy blessed
by the Hindu-nationalist umbrella group, the Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), that backs Modi's nationalist party.
That marks a big change from its attitude to Rajan, who came
under fire from the RSS camp and in particular from lawmaker
Subramanian Swamy who demanded he be fired for being "mentally
not fully Indian". Rajan this month denounced the personal
attacks he had faced as "abominable".
Patel is looked on favourably as dependable and low-key,
with no ambition to upstage the government. Rajan, by contrast,
drew RSS ire by straying into politically sensitive territory in
high-profile speeches in which he said social tolerance was
vital to a country's economic development. That was perceived as
an implied attack on the Hindu-nationalist agenda of the RSS and
other supporters of Modi. Rajan has denied criticising the
government.
GETTING TO KNOW YOU
Modi warmed to Patel at a face-to-face meeting earlier this
year, when the central banker was given an extension to his term
as deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, said a second
Modi aide.
"Patel has a direct working equation with the Prime
Minister," this aide said, using an Indian-English expression
for a personal relationship, adding the prime minister valued
Patel as a "clear thinker" and appreciated his "direct
approach".
The only sign of nervousness senior officials betrayed was
in their initial suggestion that the next governor would be
named by the time of Rajan's final policy meeting on Aug. 9.
But, after financial markets remained calm despite Rajan's
announcement that he would not seek a second term, they reverted
to a timeline that would allow just enough time for an orderly
handover - as was the case with Rajan's own appointment three
years ago.
Throughout, the Prime Minister's Office has owned the
process - reflecting Modi's determination to centralise decision
making in India's sprawling and often recalcitrant bureaucracy -
with Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha heading the selection committee.
In its initial recommendations in July, the panel called for
the next RBI governor to be a technocrat, and not a bureaucrat;
a macro-economist; and team player.
The successful candidate needed to be an individual of
stature who could also ensure continuity at the RBI, one of the
panel's members told Reuters after Patel's appointment.
Jaitley met Modi to discuss the RBI succession on Thursday.
A five-strong candidate list was then submitted to the selection
panel, with the field led by Patel and also featuring contenders
such as India's IMF Executive Director Subir Gokarn and World
Bank Chief Economist Kaushik Basu.
The selection committee provided its feedback after a
lengthy session on Friday. It did not recommend any name; nor
did it formally interview candidates, the member said, adding
the final decision to pick Patel was made by Modi and Jaitley.
INFLATION HAWK
The choice shows that Modi is paying more than just
lip-service to the fight against inflation.
Modi endorsed the inflation fight in his Independence Day
speech last Monday, and that will shield Patel as he seeks to
consolidate the inflation-targeting framework brought in under
the leadership of Rajan.
"While we have embraced the idea of the MPC, it has yet to
be tested," said another senior government official. "You need
a smooth transition from the current system of decision making.
Patel can ensure that there are no hiccoughs."
Also, with the inflation rate now pushing above 6 percent,
it is vital to send a clear message to investors that the
government would not waver in its resolve to keep inflation in
check, this official added.
"It is very important that the credibility we have acquired
in managing inflation doesn't get dented," the official also
said.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Writing by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by Martin Howell)