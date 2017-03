MUMBAI, June 5 India's central bank will look at other variables, and not just the wholesale price-based inflation, when deciding monetary policy at its review on June 17, Deputy Governor K. C. Chakrabarty said on Wednesday.

Although the Reserve Bank of India's main gauge of inflation remains wholesale prices, the central is also increasingly looking at consumer inflation and other variables such as the current account deficit when determining policy. (Reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)