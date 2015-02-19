MUMBAI Feb 19 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan cautioned "large rich countries" against turning
their back on globalisation, while saying he was keen for India
to start "setting the agenda" in policy debates with other
countries.
Rajan made the comments at an event with students in Mumbai
on Wednesday, according to a transcript of the exchange provided
by Indian newspaper DNA on its website on Thursday.
"My worry across the world is that the large rich countries
are now turning their backs on globalisation. They are turning
their backs on free trade. They are turning their backs on flow
of capital," Rajan said according to the report on the web site.
"And for a country like ours which is so dependent on
importing commodities like oil and coal, we have to keep global
trade channels open."
Rajan's comments come amid a rising debate in the U.S.
Congress over President Barack Obama's trade agenda, as
Democrats seek more hard evidence that proposed free trade deals
will boost U.S. incomes.
Rajan also said India needed to take a bigger leadership
role in global policy debates, instead of being reactive to
debates set by larger countries such as those comprising the G7.
"We haven't been setting the agenda ourselves," Rajan was
quoted as saying.
"Increasingly, we need the intellectual capital, we need the
confidence to put those ideas on the table and say, 'guys react
to this' and we are not going to be the only guys reacting, you
have to start thinking of our ideas."
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam & Kim
Coghill)