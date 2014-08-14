BHUBANESWAR, India Aug 14 India's central bank is in talks with market participants to simplify the process of investing into the country's debt market, deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Thursday, responding to questions about international settlement of securities through Euroclear.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported India was considering joining Euroclear, the world's largest securities settlement system, with the condition that only long-term foreign investors trade Indian government debt for now.

"We are discussing with various players to see what best can be done to smoothen the process of trading by the foreign investors," Khan said at a banking conclave in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash, writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)