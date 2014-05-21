MUMBAI May 21 The Reserve Bank of India said
exporters can now get long-term loans from banks for up to 10
years to service export contracts, easing earlier rules that
only allowed loans of up to one year.
Banks can make such payments to exporters with a
"satisfactory" track record of three years and adjust these
payments against future exports, the RBI notified on Wednesday.
The RBI also said banks cannot charge interest rates
exceeding 200 basis points above LIBOR.
In addition, exporters who receive loans of $100 million or
above need to report the transaction immediately to the central
bank.
