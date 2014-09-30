US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise on bank and tech gains; IBM dents Dow
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.27 pct, Nasdaq up 0.49 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's total external debt stood at $450.1 billion at the end of June, up $7.9 billion or 1.8 percent from the end of March, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.
The rise in external debt during the period was mainly due to increase in commercial borrowings and deposits mobilised from non-resident Indians, the RBI said.
The share of India's short-term debt in the total external debt was at $87.9 billion or 19.5 percent as of end-June compared with 20.2 percent at end-March, the RBI added. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.27 pct, Nasdaq up 0.49 pct (Updates to open)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.