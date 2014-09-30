MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's total external debt stood at $450.1 billion at the end of June, up $7.9 billion or 1.8 percent from the end of March, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rise in external debt during the period was mainly due to increase in commercial borrowings and deposits mobilised from non-resident Indians, the RBI said.

The share of India's short-term debt in the total external debt was at $87.9 billion or 19.5 percent as of end-June compared with 20.2 percent at end-March, the RBI added. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)