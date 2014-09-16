MUMBAI, Sept 16 There is no proposal to raise Indian debt limits for foreign investors as of now, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H R Khan said on Tuesday.

India's unrestricted category of government bond debt limit worth $25 billion is 98.98 percent exhausted, triggering hopes that it would be relaxed soon.

Khan added that the RBI may conduct more bond buybacks in future. The RBI repurchased just 127.61 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) of government bonds out of the 200 billion rupees notified on Tuesday.

Khan, who was speaking on the sidelines of a banking conference, also said that the government's cash balance auction was likely to be held soon.

(1 US dollar = 61.0550 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)