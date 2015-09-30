MUMBAI, Sept 30 When India's central bank cut
interest rates by much more than expected this week, government
officials hailed it as a victory after months of imploring
Governor Raghuram Rajan for strong action. Now it is New Delhi
that will need to deliver.
Rajan cut the key repo rate by 50 basis points
to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent on Tuesday. He expects that
show of faith to be rewarded by government efforts to manage
food inflation and keep fiscal spending under control, said
officials familiar with discussions at the Reserve Bank of India
and the finance ministry.
Fixing structural constraints that push up inflation could
be critical in determining whether the RBI considers easing
policy further, these officials said, given government officials
are already pushing for even more rate cuts.
"The next crucial element is what the government does on the
quality of spending, whether there will be large capital
spending, whether food inflation will remain anchored and fiscal
deficit goals will be attained," said one of the officials.
"The governor will watch all these developments very closely
for the next six months."
While manufacturers have welcomed the rate cut, they say
much more needs to be done - making it easier to buy land, a
more simple tax structure and flexible labour laws, are needed
to speed up corporate investments.
"Rate cut is good, but it alone is not a sufficient
condition for companies to start investing," said M.S.
Unnikrishnan, managing director of Thermax Ltd, an
engineering company.
"For it (the rate cut) to have a material impact on the
ground, other factors need to turn conducive."
IMPROVING THE RELATIONSHIP
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has proposed
legislation on land acquisition and tax and labour reform,
seen as critical to revive an economy that grew 7 percent in the
April-June quarter, well below the government's target of 8 to
8.5 percent for the year ending in March 2016.
But many of these measures have been blocked in the upper
house of parliament by the opposition.
Still, the rate cut seems to have ushered better ties
between the RBI and the government, improving a relationship
that has been rocky at times.
Although the RBI is not statutorily independent from the
government, Rajan, like previous RBI Governors, has long valued
his independence.
And to the great frustration of government officials, the
central banker had cut interest rates only slowly this year
despite a steep fall in inflation, with 3 rate cuts totalling 75
basis points. That had made him unpopular among some quarters in
New Delhi.
This time, the officials said, the RBI was persuaded by the
government's call to help bolster faltering domestic growth in
light of the weak global economy and because consumer inflation
had eased in August to a record low.
But they said the RBI was equally swayed, and heartened, by
government efforts to manage food supply and its pledge to keep
a tight lid on spending.
That gave the RBI more confidence about New Delhi's
assurances that more measures would be taken to douse food
prices, building on earlier efforts such as managing the state's
stockpile of grains and allowing more imports of onions and
pulses, all crucial barometers of food inflation.
The government efforts also convinced the RBI that New Delhi
could keep to its fiscal deficit targets, now targeted at 3.9
percent of gross domestic product for the year ending in March
and 3.5 percent the next year.
"We presented our views and facts and they finally accepted
it," said a senior government official. "The case for a steep
cut was very strong."
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rafael
Nam and Raju Gopalakrishnan)