MUMBAI Feb 20 India's central bank on Friday
eased lending regulations governing the country's shadow banking
industry, removing investor limits and the need for collateral
guarantees on standard debt transactions.
The Reserve Bank of India said shadow banks would henceforth
be able to conduct non-convertible transactions valued at 10
million rupees ($160,000) or more unsecured, and such issuance
would no longer be limited to 200 investors.
Restrictions would remain on debt of less than that value
that is not convertible into equity, and on all convertible
debt, the RBI said.
India's shadow banks, known as non-banking financial firms
(NBFCs), are widespread and include housing finance companies
and consumer finance firms that lend small sums to individuals.
The central bank also said NBFCs would not be permitted to
transfer the proceeds of non-convertible debt issues to
affiliates.
India's NBFCs provide essential financial services in a
country where only one household in two has access to formal
banking. But there are concerns that, given the relatively loose
regulatory environment they operate in, the bigger they grow,
the greater the risk their activities may pose to the broader
financial system.
Shadow banks are lending heavily to sectors like
infrastructure without full banking licences and without being
subject to the tougher rules imposed on commercial banks - even
as the country's regular banks struggle with a pile-up of bad
loans after years of reckless lending.
($1 = 62.2424 Indian rupees)
