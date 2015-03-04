US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW DELHI, March 4 An interest rate cut on Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of India represents a vote of confidence in the government's fiscal consolidation efforts and will provide a near-term boost to the economy, junior finance minister Jayant Sinha said.
Speaking to reporters after the RBI cut its main policy rate, Sinha said the government aimed for a non-inflationary, sustainable growth path.
Commenting on the gains in Indian financial markets, Sinha said: "We have moved from a hope rally to a conviction rally". (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)