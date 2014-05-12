MUMBAI May 12 The Reserve Bank of India net bought $7.78 billion in spot currency markets in March compared with sales of $530 million in February, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Monday.

The RBI bought $8.75 billion in March and sold $970 million from the market in March, the bulletin showed.

The rupee gained 3 percent in March and the RBI has been buying dollars since to check the currency's rise and boost its forex reserves.

Outstanding net forward dollar sales edged lower to $31.03 billion from $31.32 billion in February, the bulletin said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)